Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, Ill. -- The owners of the Woodstock home featured in Groundhog Day say the home has suffered some water damage.

The family says the sprinkler system pipes ruptured.

Water gushed through the ceiling, lights and walls Wednesday.

The original bay windows were also damaged.

They had to call the fire department to turn off the water.

The family says damages will cost at least $10,000 dollars.