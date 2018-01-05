Chicago Greyhound passengers stranded for hours by East Coast storm

CHICAGO -- The East Coast winter storm is also impacting travel on Greyhound buses in Chicago.

Greyhound says it is experiencing a bus driver shortage.

As a result, passengers have been stuck in the bus terminal for hours. Some of them have been waiting to board a bus since 5 p.m. Thursday.

Greyhound released a statement saying:

"We are working to accommodate the large increase in ridership as many travelers are returning from the holiday season. However, we currently have limited resources as many of our buses from our Northeast schedules are unavailable due to the winter storm. We are working diligently to secure resources from other locations and expect to have customers back on the road by the morning. We are doing our best to accommodate our customers with the resources we have available."