× Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Dallas

* This will be the first meeting between the Bulls and the Mavericks in 2017-18. Dallas has won the last four games in this series; this is the Mavericks’ longest win streak against Chicago since they took 13 in a row, March 12, 1998-December 13, 2004.

* The Bulls lost to the Raptors on Wednesday despite leading by 10 points (31-21) at the end of the first quarter. Chicago is 1-3 this season when leading by 10+ points entering the second quarter; only the Thunder (4) have more such losses.

* The Mavericks’ 125-122 loss to Golden State on Wednesday was their fifth game this season to be decided by three or fewer points (2-3).

* Lauri Markkanen leads the Bulls in both points per game and rebounds per game (minimum played in 70% of team G). He is on pace to join Elton Brand (1999-00) and Michael Jordan (1984-85) as the only rookies in franchise history to lead the team in those two categories in any season (minimum played in 70% of team G).

* After averaging just 3.8 points per game with Minnesota last season, Kris Dunn has raised that to 13.3 PPG in his first season with the Bulls. That +9.5 PPG improvement leads the NBA (minimum played in 70% of team G in both seasons).

* Wesley Matthews went 7-for-10 from behind the three-point line in Dallas’ loss to Golden State on Wednesday. It was the ninth time in his career that Matthews has had 7+ three-pointers in a game; that is tied for the seventh-most performances by any active player.