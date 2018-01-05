× Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday vs. Las Vegas

* Vegas dropped a 2-1 decision in St. Louis last night, snapping its franchise-record eight-game winning streak in the process. The Golden Knights have scored one goal or fewer just three times in 2017-18 – fewest of any team in the league.

* The Blackhawks defeated the Rangers, 5-2, at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, recording at least one point in each of their last three contests (2-0-1 record), and finishing up a season-long six-game road trip with a mark of 2-3-1 overall. Chicago has 24 home games remaining in 2017-18 – most of any NHL club.

* The Golden Knights won their first all-time meeting with the Blackhawks, 4-2, at T-Mobile Arena on October 24. Vegas is looking to become the third team to go 2-0-0 or better vs. Chicago this season [also Dallas (3-0-0) and New Jersey (2-0-0)].

* Erik Haula potted the Golden Knights’ lone goal last night, giving him two markers and a helper during a three-game point streak, and a career-high tying 15 goals on the year overall. Haula has seven points (4g, 3a) in his last seven skates against the Blackhawks.

* Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist Wednesday night, giving him 13 points (7g, 6a) in his last 10 games, and 40 points on the season overall. Kane lit the lamp once in these clubs’ first meeting of the year.

* Vegas is 4-3-0 in the second of back-to-back games this season. Chicago is 6-3-0 when taking on teams in the second of back-to-backs in 2017-18.