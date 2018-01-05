Adopt A Pet: Heartland Animal Shelter

www.heartlandanimalshelter.org
- Heartland's regular adoption hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4:00-7:00pm, Saturdays from 1:00-5:00pm and Sundays from 12:00-4:00pm. Visitors are welcome at the shelter (2975 Milwaukee Ave. in Northbrook) during these hours to meet our adoptable cats and dogs!
- Next month, on Superbowl Sunday (Sunday, February 4th), Heartland will be having its own "Kitten Bowl" event at the shelter! Activities will include live-streaming of our adoptable cats and kittens, a Kitten Kissing Booth where you can take pre-Valentine's Day photos with our tiniest residents, and exclusive, one-day-only dog and cat adoption promotions. Details will be posted on our website and Facebook page in the coming weeks but please, save the date!