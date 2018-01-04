× Wind Chill Advisory much of area tonight/Friday morning – Lake-effect Snow Advisory for portions of NW Indiana into SW Lower Michigan tonight/Friday and Friday night

A Wind Chill Advisory (light-blue-shaded area on the highlighted map) calling for wind chills -20 to -30-degrees is in effect for most of the Chicago area counties away from Lake Michigan from 10PM CST this Wednesday evening until 11AM CST Friday. Counties immediately adjacent to the lake will be cold – encountering wind chills below advisory criteria generally in the -10 to -15-degree range.

Winter Weather Advisories (purple-shaded counties on the highlighted map) and Winter Weather warnings (pink-shaded counties on the highlighted map) for accumulating Lake-effect snow around the south end of Lake Michigan into lakeside counties of Lower Michigan is in effect until midnight tonight in Porter County, Indiana (1 to 2 additional inches) and through Friday into Friday night farther east and north around the south end of the lake (3 to 6-inches in St. Joseph and LaPorte Counties in Indiana to even greater amounts up to a foot in Berrien and Cass Counties in Michigan). Travelers taking this route should expect to encounter very difficult winter storm to white-out conditions at times.