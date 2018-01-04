Tow truck strikes several cars in Park Ridge; Police seek driver

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Police in suburban Park Ridge are searching for the tow truck driver seen striking cars on New Year’s Eve.

Police received a call around 9 a.m. on Dec. 31st to report a tow truck hit a tree on West Oakton and drove away with a tree limb wedged in its tow apparatus.

That tree limb hit 14 cars parked along Northwest Highway breaking windows and causing other damage.

The truck is described as a white, newer model dodge with a AAA emblem on the doors.

If you have any information, contact police.