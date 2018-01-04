The Bulls improvement, Cubs & Sox offseason moves were part of Jeff Arnold’s discussion on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's the beginning of January and we're talking about the improving Bulls having some optimism.

Hard to believe, right? Especially if we were talking in early December. But a strong month has the Bulls closer to respectability than the bottom with a number of key individuals enjoying strong performances.

What to think of this surge by the rebuilding team? Jeff Arnold of Sports Exchange and the New York Times discussed that at length with Josh Frydman on Thursday's Sports Feed. He also took some time to discuss the offseason moves that have been made or could be completed for both the Cubs and the White Sox.

You can watch Jeff's segments from Thursday's show in the video above or below.