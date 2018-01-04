× Rauner visits veterans home where several residents died from Legionnaires’ disease

QUINCY, Ill. — Governor Rauner is visiting a veterans home where several residents died from Legionnaires’ Disease.

The Governor went to the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy on Wednesday night, and he plans to spend several days there.

His press secretary says he wants to learn more about the clinical, water-treatment, and residential operations of the home.

Back in 2015, 12 people died during an outbreak there, and many others became sick.

In 2017, five residents and an employee tested positive for the disease.