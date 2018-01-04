× North Korea accepts offer from South to meet for peace talks

North Korea has accepted South Korea’s proposal for official talks, in what will be the first high-level contact to take place between the two countries in more than two years.

South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told reporters Friday North Korea informed its southern neighbor by fax at 10:16 a.m. local time (8:16 p.m Thursday ET) that they have accepted the South’s offer to initiate talks.

The person-to-person talks will be held January 9th — one day after North Korean leader Jim Jong Un’s birthday — at the Peace House, located on the South Korean side of the so-called truce village of Panmunjom, located in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two nations, Baik said.

The spokesman said the two sides agreed to work on the details of the talks “through the exchange of documents,” and added the agenda items of the talks will be “issues related to improving inter-Korean relationships including the Pyeongchang (Winter) Olympic Games.”

The faxed message accepting the long-standing offer of talks was from Ri Son Kwon, chairman of the North Korean Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland. It was addressed to his de facto counterpart, South Korea’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, Baik added.

The last high level inter-Korea talks were a deputy ministerial meeting between South and North Korea that took place in December 2015, at the jointly-run Kaesong industrial zone in North Korea.

The industrial park, which opened in 2004 in a rare show of cooperation between the two Koreas, was shuttered in 2016 in response to Pyongyang’s ramping-up of missile and nuclear testing.

Thaw

The announcement comes on the heels of other signs of nascent rapprochement between the two rivals.

In recent days a hotline between Seoul and Pyongyang, which had remained unused for two years, rang once again, in what has been widely regarded as a major diplomatic breakthrough. At least five calls have been placed through the cross-border channel since.

Contact between the two Koreas was initiated after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed hope during his annual New Year’s day address that a North Korean delegation might participate in next month’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Two North Korea athletes, the figure skaters Ryom Tae-Ok and Kim Ju-sik, have qualified for the Games. While Pyongyang has missed a registration deadline for the two, it is understood that the IOC could allow an exception to be made.

During the annual address, Kim also expressed a desire for a peaceful resolution to the decades-old conflict with South Korea. The Korean War ended in an armistice in 1953, meaning that the two nations have technically been at war since.

Last year, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in told CNN that North Korean participation in Pyeongchang will “provide a very good opportunity for inter-Korean peace and reconciliation.”

However, a similar sense of optimism has yet to extend beyond the Korean peninsula.

On Thursday, Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, called North Korea’s nuclearization “absolutely unacceptable” and said the security situation facing his country is the severest since the Second World War.