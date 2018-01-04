× Nikola Mirotic creates some very interesting snacks for his Bulls’ teammates

CHICAGO – Nothing like a great month on the floor to get the positive vibes going for the Bulls after a rough start to the season. That’s especially true for No. 44.

He started the season on the sidelines after a punch to the face by teammate Bobby Portis during a practice in October. But now Nikola Mirotic is enjoying a renaissance for the Bulls on the court – and apparently off it as well.

Who is the first to try a Jelly & Mayonnaise sandwich? Yes, you read that right…jelly and mayo 😳 Find out in @threekola's kitchen: pic.twitter.com/kwha7r05pV — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 3, 2018

The Bulls posted the first edition of “Nikola’s Mirotic’s Kitchen” on Twitter Wednesday night before their game against the Raptors – and the recipes were quite interesting.

Mirotic pulled out his “Jelly and Mayo Sandwiches” along with Oreo cookies dipped in Orange Juice. Nikola said on the video that he loves these treats, but most of his teammates didn’t approve as you can see in the video above.

If this is what the forward is eating, no matter how bad it might taste to others, he might want to keep it up. So far this season he’s averaging 18.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game since returning to the lineup on December 8th.