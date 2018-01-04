Lunchbreak: Mexicali Shrimp Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dan Salls

Quiote

2456 N. California Ave., Chicago

www.quiotechicago.com

Mexicali Shrimp Tacos with Sun-dried Tomato Chimichurri

Yield: 8 tacos

Ingredients:

8each 16-20ct peeled and deveined shrimp tail on (chef tip- get head on shrimp for extra flavor)

1 cup rice flour

1 cup corn starch

8 wooden or metal skewers

8 fresh tortillas

1 fresh linen or clean towel

1 bunch cilantro, chopped (save a little for garnish)

1 bunch parsley, chopped

2 Tbs Capers, chopped

4 each garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbs Red Wine Vinegar

4 oz sun-dried tomato, roughly chopped

Salt, Black Pepper & Chile Flake to taste

1 jalapeno, sliced on a bias (rinsed in cold water to reduce spiciness if you wish)

1 fresno pepper, sliced on a bias (rinsed in cold water to reduce spiciness if you wish)

1 acovado, sliced thinly

2 limes, sliced for squeezing

1 qt of neutral oil

4 pieces dry paper towel

Method:

-Pour neutral oil into a heavy bottom pan and slowly bring up to heat to be around 350F. Make sure shrimp can sit fully submerged in oil by using a big enough pot. Add more oil if necessary.

-Mix corn starch and rice flour with a pinch of black pepper and salt. Mix well and set aside in a mixing bowl.

-Skewer shrimp so that they stay totally straight to prevent from curling when fried.

-Dredge shrimp in the flour mixture and knock off any extra flour.

-While oil is coming to temperature, mix the cilantro, parsley, caper, garlic, vinegar and stir in oil. Season with salt to taste and set aside. If there is extra, keep in an airtight container for a week in the fridge.

-Drop the shrimp very carefully into the hot oil- do not over crowd the pot. Work in batches to maintain a consistent temperature. Stir shrimp in oil until they are golden brown on all sides.

Should only take a minute or so. Remove the shrimp from the oil, place over paper towel to absorb excess oil and season with salt.

-Bring a dry skillet or pan to a hot temperature, enough to warm through the tortillas. After toasting each side, place tortillas into the dry linen to help them steam through and stay pliable.

-Once tortillas are warmed through and shrimp have cooled to the touch. Carefully remove from the skewers and place into tortillas.

-Garnish with the chimichurri, avocado slice, jalapeño and fresno pepper. Sprinkle with finishing salt if you have any and sprinkle reserved cilantro over.

-Squeeze your lime over the tacos and enjoy!