Joan Niesen previews the 2018 College Football National Title Game on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Once again, it's the SEC that is at the top of College Football.

No matter who wins the National Title Game on Monday night, either Alabama or Georgia, the conference will once against be at the top of the College Football world. That's not exactly what everyone wants, but the showing of both teams in their respective playoff semifinal games have many excited about what might go down at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Joan Niesen of Sports Illustrated was in New Orleans for the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl win and she appeared on Sports Feed Thursday to discuss the championship game. She also took some time to discuss another sport she's covered now and in the past - the NFL - with Josh Frydman.

Watch Joan's segments on Thursday's show in the video above or below.