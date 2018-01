EVANSTON, Ill. — Emergency crews are responding to a three-alarm fire in Evanston Thursday afternoon.

It’s happening at a structure in the 2800 block of Sheridan Place.

No word yet on any injuries or how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

.@EvanstonFD responding to structure fire in 2800 block of Sheridan Pl. pic.twitter.com/A94tL0Kp1Q — City of Evanston (@CityofEvanston) January 4, 2018

Avoid the area of 2800 Sheridan Pl. as @EvanstonFD crews battle structure fire pic.twitter.com/88nMpZvb5A — City of Evanston (@CityofEvanston) January 4, 2018