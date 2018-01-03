Woman stabbed in attempted sex assault in Brighton Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed on Chicago’s Soutwest Side Tuesday night.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was walking in an alley in the 300 block of West 36th Pl around 7 p.m. Tuesday. She was approached from behind by an unknown suspect. The suspect attempted to sexually abuse the victim. She was stabbed in her lower back and leg.

She was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

Residents in the neighborhood tell WGN News it is a quiet part of the area with most crime happening several blocks away from here east of California.