Woman, man dead after shooting incident in Lake Forest, police say

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- A woman and man are dead after a shooting that appears to be the result of a domestic abuse incident in Lake Forest.

At around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of gun shots in the 600 block of North Western Avenue, behind a Dunkin' Donuts.

Upon arriving to the scene, authorities discovered a deceased man in the parking lot behind 620 N. Western Ave., and a 27-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to Lake Forest Hospital where she later died.

A news release from the Lake Forest Police Department states, “this may have been related to a domestic dispute between the two deceased individuals.”

This investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Lake County Major Crimes tasks force.

