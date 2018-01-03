Winter woes for East Coast as storm intensifies
-
Powerful late-week Autumn storm threatens severe weather
-
Storms miss Chicago; November-like weather continues
-
Frigid temps move in after Christmas Eve snowfall in Chicago
-
Sunshine returns Friday in Chicago’s second cloudiest month; atmospheric set-up to produce rare November t-storms and possible severe weather Sunday
-
Winter’s Wrath: East Coast braces for dangerous winds, snow
-
-
Winter Weather Advisory Noon until Midnight Friday for 2 to 5-inches of snow across the Chicago area
-
Winter storm hits northwest Indiana
-
Snow moves out, cold moves in
-
A brief flurry for late-starting snow season
-
Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories for heavy blowing and drifting snow today into the evening hours across portions of northwest Indiana/Lower Michigan
-
-
Winter Weather Advisory for northeast Illinois expires at 6PM CST – Winter Storm Warning in northwest Indiana expires at 9PM CST
-
Cold continues here—winter storm threatens I-95 corridor
-
White Christmas on the way; Winter Weather Advisory issued