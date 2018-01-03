× Wind Chill Advisory in effect for much of Chicago area tonight into Thursday

A Wind Chill Advisory (light-blue-shaded area on the highlighted map) calling for wind chills -20 to -25-degrees is in effect for most of the Chicago area counties away from Lake Michigan from 10PM CST this Wednesday evening until 1PM CST Thursday. Counties immediately adjacent to the lake will be cold – encountering wind chills below advisory criteria in the -10 to -15-degree range.

A Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded counties on the highlighted map) for accumulating Lake-effect snow around the south end of Lake Michigan into lakeside counties of Lower Michigan is in effect from 6PM CST this Wednesday evening through the day to Midnight Thursday night. Two to five inches of snow may accumulate in portions of Porter County Indiana with greater amounts the farther northeast you go into Lower Michigan where accumulations may exceed a foot during this time period. Travelers taking this route should expect to encounter very difficult winter storm to white-out conditions at times.