Midday Fix: Healthy cocktails

Wade McElroy
Sportsman’s Club – 948 N. Western Ave.
http://drinkingandgathering.com/
Estereo – 2450 N. Milwaukee Ave.
http://www.estereochicago.com/
Super Special Stuff
1/2 oz Tequila or Pisco
1/2 oz Lime Juice
1 oz Ginger Honey (recipe below)
1/4 oz St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram
3 oz Cold Brewed Yerba Mate
5 dashes Angostura Bitters
Method: Built over ice and mixed in glass
Ice: Garbage Ice (Top w/ fresh cubes)
Garnish: Tajin dipped Lime Wedge
Glass: Highball
Ginger Honey
1:1:1 Fresh ginger juice, honey and water
Green Rush
1.5 oz Gin
1.5 oz Celery Juice
.5 oz Lime
.5 oz Simple Syrup
Top with Tonic
Method:
Put all ingredients except tonic in glass, add ice, top with tonic