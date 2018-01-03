FULL LIST: Chicago area school closings

Midday Fix: Healthy cocktails

Posted 11:00 AM, January 3, 2018, by , Updated at 12:40PM, January 3, 2018

Wade McElroy

www.Leisure-Activities.com

Sportsman’s Club – 948 N. Western Ave.

http://drinkingandgathering.com/

Estereo – 2450 N. Milwaukee Ave.

http://www.estereochicago.com/

 

Super Special Stuff
1/2 oz Tequila or Pisco
1/2 oz Lime Juice
1 oz Ginger Honey (recipe below)
1/4 oz St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram
3 oz Cold Brewed Yerba Mate
5 dashes Angostura Bitters

Method: Built over ice and mixed in glass
Ice: Garbage Ice (Top w/ fresh cubes)
Garnish: Tajin dipped Lime Wedge
Glass: Highball

Ginger Honey
1:1:1 Fresh ginger juice, honey and water

Green Rush

1.5 oz Gin

1.5 oz Celery Juice

.5 oz Lime

.5 oz Simple Syrup

Top with Tonic

Method:

Put all ingredients except tonic in glass, add ice, top with tonic