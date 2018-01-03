Marc Martel performs Queen’s “Somebody to Love”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marc Martel spent years recording and touring as co-lead vocalist and songwriter for Downhere, an award-winning Canadian rock band with a sound, style and fanbase all its own. In 2011, Martel was hand-selected by members of the legendary rock band Queen, Brian May and Roger Taylor, to front their official tribute The Queen Extravaganza, which he continues to front to this day.

Martel's videos have been viewed more than 33 million times on YouTube and Facebook, and he's performed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "American Idol," PeopleNow for People Magazine online, with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Mexico City, at the Kentucky Derby, and for numerous pro sports teams. Just last year he performed for Céline Dion, by her request, on Radio-Canada TV's "En direct de I'Universe."

In September of 2014, Martel released his first full-length solo album, Impersonator, a fuller view of who he is as a man, a songwriter, and a musician. “The album's title is blatantly tongue-in-cheek because it encompasses more of who I am personally and musically than anything I've ever released, and that is a great feeling," Martel shares. "I always want to keep coming back to writing and performing my own music. Nothing else is quite as fulfilling.” Earlier this year he recorded at London's legendary Abbey Road Studios for an upcoming project, slated to release in 2018.