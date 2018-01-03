× Man stabbed during attempted robbery at Wicker Park store

CHICAGO – An employee at a phone store in the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood was stabbed during an attempted robbery.

Police said a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen after four to five male teens entered the store at Division Street and Honore Street and attempted to take two display phones. The offenders then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital. His condition is unknown.

No other information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.