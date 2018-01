CHICAGO — A hit-and-run on the Northwest Side seriously injured a 64-year-old man.

It happened at Belmont and Melvina. Police are searching for the driver.

The CTA is re-routing buses in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Closure at Belmont/Melvina after pedestrian hit by vehicle. CTA re-routing #77 buses. pic.twitter.com/sFA3gM9E3P — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) January 3, 2018