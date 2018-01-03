Lunchbreak: Spicy Chicken Kabob

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Faisal Ghani, Founder/Owner of Olive Mediterranean Grill

Olive Mediterranean Grill

http://eatomg.com/

Locations:

1001 W. North Ave. - Chicago

1726 Sherman Ave. - Evanston

111 W. Illinois St. - Chicago

23 E. Adams St. - Chicago

186 W. Van Buren - Chicago

28 E. Randolph - Chicago *Soon to open

Spicy Chicken Kabob

Recipe is as follows:

2 teaspoons - Sea Salt

½ teaspoon - Granulated Black Pepper

1 Teaspoon - Granulated Garlic Powder

2 Teaspoons - Mustard Powder

2 Teaspoons - Tomato Powder

1 Teaspoon - Smoked Paprika Powder

½ teaspoon - Red Chipotle Pepper Powder

Quarter Cup - Fresh Lemon Juice

1/8 cup - Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Combine all ingredients with two pounds of cubed/cut up chicken. Marinate the chicken in the mixture for at least 1 hour or up to 12 hours. Then pan saute/cook the chicken until fully cooked. Serve with Basmati rice, hummus, etc.