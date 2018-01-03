Lunchbreak: Spicy Chicken Kabob

Olive Mediterranean Grill
http://eatomg.com/
Locations:
1001 W. North Ave. - Chicago
1726 Sherman Ave. - Evanston
111 W. Illinois St. - Chicago
23 E. Adams St. - Chicago
186 W. Van Buren - Chicago
28 E. Randolph - Chicago *Soon to open
Spicy Chicken Kabob
Recipe is as follows:
2 teaspoons - Sea Salt
½ teaspoon - Granulated Black Pepper
1 Teaspoon - Granulated Garlic Powder
2 Teaspoons - Mustard Powder
2 Teaspoons - Tomato Powder
1 Teaspoon - Smoked Paprika Powder
½ teaspoon - Red Chipotle Pepper Powder
Quarter Cup - Fresh Lemon Juice
1/8 cup - Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Combine all ingredients with two pounds of cubed/cut up chicken. Marinate the chicken in the mixture for at least 1 hour or up to 12 hours. Then pan saute/cook the chicken until fully cooked. Serve with Basmati rice, hummus, etc.