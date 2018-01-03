Lunchbreak: Olive Mediterranean Grill

Faisal Ghani, Founder/Owner of Olive Mediterranean Grill
Olive Mediterranean Grill
http://eatomg.com/
Spicy Chicken Kabob
Recipe is as follows:
2 teaspoons – Sea Salt
½ teaspoon – Granulated Black Pepper
1 Teaspoon – Granulated Garlic Powder
2 Teaspoons – Mustard Powder
2 Teaspoons – Tomato Powder
1 Teaspoon – Smoked Paprika Powder
½ teaspoon – Red Chipotle Pepper Powder
Quarter Cup – Fresh Lemon Juice
1/8 cup – Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Combine all ingredients with a pound of cubed/cut up chicken. Marinate the chicken in the mixture for at least 1 hour or up to 12 hours. Then pan saute the chicken until fully cooked. Serve with Basmati rice, hummus, etc.