Lunchbreak: Olive Mediterranean Grill

Faisal Ghani, Founder/Owner of Olive Mediterranean Grill

Olive Mediterranean Grill

http://eatomg.com/

Spicy Chicken Kabob

Recipe is as follows:

2 teaspoons – Sea Salt

½ teaspoon – Granulated Black Pepper

1 Teaspoon – Granulated Garlic Powder

2 Teaspoons – Mustard Powder

2 Teaspoons – Tomato Powder

1 Teaspoon – Smoked Paprika Powder

½ teaspoon – Red Chipotle Pepper Powder

Quarter Cup – Fresh Lemon Juice

1/8 cup – Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Combine all ingredients with a pound of cubed/cut up chicken. Marinate the chicken in the mixture for at least 1 hour or up to 12 hours. Then pan saute the chicken until fully cooked. Serve with Basmati rice, hummus, etc.