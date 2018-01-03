‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ flub costs ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mispronunciation cost a contestant on this year’s first episode of “Jeopardy!” over $3,000.

The clue was “A song by Coolio from ‘Dangerous Minds’ goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic.”

Contestant Nick Spicher hit his buzzer and was pretty confident about the answer. His question was initially accepted.

But shortly after, Alex Trebek took it back due to an extra syllable and a hard "r."

"Jeopardy!" released an official statement after the incident that says, in part: "'Gangsta' and 'gangster' are listed separately in the Oxford English Dictionary, each with its own unique definition." Nick changed not only the song's title, but also its meaning ­-- making his response unacceptable."

Even though Spicher lost that question, he did win the night’s competition.