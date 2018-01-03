Immigrant Army veteran’s case heard in federal appeals court

However, the 39-year-old faces deportation because of the drug case. He’s been in custody at a Wisconsin detention facility since he was released from prison in 2016.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports his case was argued Wednesday before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It’s unclear when the judges will rule.

Esperanza Perez says her son served his time and shouldn’t be deported.

Supporters blame the drug conviction on an error of judgment due to head injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder. Advocacy groups want Gov. Bruce Rauner to pardon Perez.