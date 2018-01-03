× How many Chicago winters have featuring bitter cold, piles of snow and an ice storm?

How many winters has Chicago hosted featuring bitter cold, piles of snow and, to top it off, an ice storm?

Tom Gregg, Niles

The majority of Chicago winters prove challenging, as most host at least a few episodes of heavy snow and bitterly cold weather. While nearly all winters log a few days of glaze, major ice storms are rare in Chicago. One of the city’s worst ice storms occurred on January 23-24, 1965, during a very harsh winter that also produced nearly 60 inches of snow and below normal temperatures. A significant icing episode also occurred December 9-11, 2007, just one roadblock during a winter with more than 60 inches of snow and colder than normal weather. Ice storms frequently occur on the south flank of major snowstorms. While Chicago was buried by 23 inches of snow on January 26-27, 1967, central Illinois was encased in ice.