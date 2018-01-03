Frozen pipes burst at barbershop in Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The cold weather is presenting several challenges for people in Chicago: frozen pipes and apartments without heat.

Pipes burst late Tuesday night at a barbershop at 235 West Van Buren.

Fire crews were called to the scene as water leaked from the pipe, flooding the salon and causing some damage inside.

The city of Chicago is also turning up the heat on some landlords, who residents say aren't providing adequate heat.

Since this weekend, Chicago's Office Of Emergency Management has received more than 600 calls from people calling to report they had no heat in their apartments. And city attorneys have filed emergency heat cases against at least 14 landlord.

The OEMC has also received hundreds of calls from people asking for well being checks.

The city's heat ordinance mandates a minimum temperature of 68 degrees during the day and 66 degrees at night.

Warming centers are open throughout the city, including the only 24 hour center at 10 South Kedzie.