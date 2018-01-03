Chicago plumbers busy as wintry temps cause pipe bursts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chicago’s deep freeze continues, which means city plumbers are busy.

One Chicago resident, Andrea McPike, had a frozen pipe in her Wrigleyville condo. While WGN was interviewing her, the water turned back on, but there was another problem on the other side of the wall. The water gushed into the foyer and out into the street forming a dangerous pool of ice. When pipes freeze and then thaw, the real problems can start.

“Sometimes you’ll be lucky and it’ll go through or sometimes expand and as soon as the heat hits it, it’ll split the pipes,” Paul Carrasquillo, 4S Plumbing, said.

Carrasquillo has been working non-stop for the past three days.

The job at McPike’s turned out to be a big job. The wall had to be sawed through. A broken pipe can be seen under the kitchen cabinet.

Here are some tips to help you before you get to the freezing point:

Let water trickle out of the tap.

Do not turn the heat off if you leave for vacation.

Make sure the basement and crawlspace get some heat.

If pipes are close to a wall or exposed to the outside, wrap the pipes with foam insulation or heat tape coil.

“Anywhere there’s exposed air if you walk by and you feel it and ignore it, you’re gonna have a problem,” Carrasquillo said.

remember how andrea felt a draft under her sink in the beginning of the story…. That’s a big sign you need to take action.