× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Toronto

* The Raptors have won each of their last three meetings with the Bulls, but the Bulls have won six straight home games over the Raptors. It’s the Bulls’ longest active home winning streak versus any single opponent.

* The Raptors are scoring 24.8 of their 111.2 points per game in the fourth quarter this season. At 22.3 percent, it’s the second-lowest percentage of points coming from the fourth quarter in the NBA (Houston; 22.1 percent).

* Since December 1, the Bulls are scoring 107.7 points per game after averaging 95.4 per game prior to December. At +12.3 points per game, it’s the largest pre-to-post December improvement in the league.

* DeMar DeRozan scored a franchise-record 52 points in Monday’s 131-127 overtime win over the Bucks. DeRozan became the third Raptor in franchise history to eclipse 50 points, joining Terrence Ross and Vince Carter.

* Kris Dunn is averaging 6.0 assists per game this season after averaging 2.4 per game last season. His +3.6 assists per game improvement is the best in the league from last season to this season (minimum 70 percent team games played each season).

* Jakob Poeltl is shooting 70.5 percent from the paint this season, a percentage that’s bested only by LeBron James (71.8 percent) among players with at least 100 such field goals attempted.