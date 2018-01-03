× Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday @ NY Rangers

* The Blackhawks will end a six-game road-trip with their game at the Rangers tonight. Chicago has gone 1-3-1 so far, losing its last game in Calgary, 4-3 in overtime.

* The Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres in the Winter Classic at Citi Field, 3-2, in overtime on New Year’s Day. J.T. Miller notched the game-winner for New York at the 2:43 mark of the extra session. The victory improved the Rangers to 4-0-0 in outdoor games all-time.

* Chicago has won three straight games on the road against New York. The Blackhawks have also picked up at least one point in each of their last four games against the Rangers overall (3-0-1 record) dating back to February 17, 2016.

* Jonathan Toews broke a six-game scoreless streak with a goal and an assist in Chicago’s game against Calgary. It was Toews’ longest streak without a point of the season. It was also tied for the longest scoreless streak of his career, which previously occurred in 2016-17.

* Michael Grabner scored his 18th goal of the season in New York’s last game, his 39th contest of the season. Grabner’s previous high through his first 39 games was 14 markers, set last season.

* Since the 2012-13 season, Henrik Lundqvist has played the most games including playoffs (380) of any goaltender. Over the same stretch, Corey Crawford ranks third with 360.