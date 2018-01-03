Another arrest in secret Facebook group where guns, drugs sold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police made another arrest after uncovering gun and drug sales on Facebook.

23-year-old Sergio Barrera of the city's Northwest Side turned himself in Tuesday. He's expected in bond court this afternoon..

Barrera was wanted on multiple felony charges after Chicago police infiltrated a secret Facebook group linked to the illegal sales of guns and drugs.

Police provided photos of the weapons Berrera posted for potential buyers, and undercover officers recorded multiple purchases at various locations.

In revealing the operation last month, police said the 50 people initially arrested were behind the sales of 18 firearms and nearly $50,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Warrants are still out for over a dozen other suspects linked to the secret Facebook group.

Following criticism of Facebook for a lack of cooperation, CPD is set to meet with the social network sometime this year to discuss better coordination in targeting Facebook criminals.