Animals at Brookfield Zoo enjoying wintry weather

BROOKFIELD, Ill. – The animals at the Brookfield Zoo made the best out of the recent cold weather.

On Wednesday, some of the animal were given holiday trees to play with. Some of the trees were decorated with the animals’ favorite treats.

Judy, a 17-year-old bison, Hudson, an 11-year-old polar bear, and Whirl, an Amur tiger were among the animals that got a tree on Wednesday.

The three seemed very unbothered by the freezing temps.

Visitors can still come to the zoo despite the cold. Some of the animals are outside and there are plenty of places to warm up in including the zoo’s Swamp and Tropic World.

Guests who visit Brookfield Zoo in January and February on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays get free general admission.