Acting ICE director wants sanctuary city leaders held accountable

The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says politicians who run sanctuary cities should be charged with crimes.

Thomas Homan told Fox News that the Department of Justice needs to file charges against municipalities that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities and deny them funding.

He also supports filing charges against politiicans and holding them “personally accountable” for crimes committed by people living in the U.S. illegally.

Homan made those comments after California was declared a sanctuary state.

In sanctuary cities, local law enforcement won’t grant federal immigration officers access to their jails or let them know when an illegal immigrant is about to be released from custody.

“What they have done is force my officers to arrest dangerous criminals on their turf, instead of in their homes and places of business, instead of the safety and security of the county jail,” said Homan. “It’s ridiculous.”

“If he thinks ICE is going away, we’re not. There is no sanctuary from federal law enforcement,” said Homan. “California better hold on tight – they’re about to see a lot more deportation officers. If politicians don’t protect their communities then ICE will.”

Homan says he having the Justice Department look into whether sanctuary cities are violating federal law relating to “harboring certain aliens.”

Chicago recognizes itself as a sanctuary city.

Mayor Emanuel’s office has not commented.