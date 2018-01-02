Warm air this way… in the Chicago pedway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Many Chicagoans are finding respite from the cold by going underground.

The Chicago Pedway is a basement of underground tunnels downtown spanning 45 blocks.

The city estimates tens of thousands of people use it each day. Recently it’s been more crowded than usual with people desperate to stay warm.

Most of the main buildings in the Loop connect to the pedway.

The pedway is managed by the Dept of Transportation but each individual section is controlled by the building above it. This means some areas are warmer and more secure than others and hours vary.

