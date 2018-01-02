× Union representing snow plow, garbage truck drivers set possible strike vote for Sunday

CHICAGO – A strike authorization vote could be held this weekend by the union representing snow and garbage removal employees.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Teamsters Local 700 will hold a contract meeting and possible strike authorization vote on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The strike could paralyze snow removal, garbage removal on streets and the airports as well as pothole repairs.

City workers in Local 700 have been without a contract for six months and are unhappy with the progress at the bargaining table.

The union said it has three bargaining sessions with the city this week that could determine whether a strike can be averted.

Local 700 represents over 2,000 city employees.