Suburban strip club next to convent closes, dance club opens

STONE PARK, Ill. — A Latin dance club has opened its doors next door to a convent in the western suburbs.

Mansion Nightclub took over the space once occupied by Club Allure, a strip club, in Stone Park, Ill., which sits just across the border in Stone Park where officials rezoned the area for its “entertainment district.”

The Missionary Sisters of St. Charles Borromeo fought to close the topless bar and restaurant since 2012, alleging prostitution, noise and zoning violations. They also claimed there was drug use at the club.

The village later stripped the club of its liquor license so it couldn’t reopen.