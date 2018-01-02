Stephanie Mansour from Step It Up with Steph helps Fool Proof Your NY Resolutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5 Ways to Fool Proof Your NY Resolution

Getting ready to start a brand new habit in the new year? Think twice before you make your resolution because you may make a common mistake before the new year even gets started! Our Health & Fitness Expert Stephanie Mansour from Step It Up with Steph is here today to share with us easy ways to fool-proof your resolution. Plus, she’s sharing the most common new year’s resolution mistakes and how to avoid them.

Mistake: Making too lofty of a goal – or even an impossible goal!

FOOL-PROOF it by creating a system so you’re able to measure your progress and feel accomplished. It’s not just about your goal for 2018 or even your goal for January – it’s about bite size chunks to measure how you’re doing each day and week.

Mistake: Having an all-or-nothing mentality with your goal.

FOOL-PROOF it by planning in some mistakes. Assume you’re going to be imperfect. Assume something’s going to throw a wrench in your plans. Accept that you don’t have to give up your social life or have a one-track mindset about a certain way to reach your goal.

Mistake: Treating yourself like an adult.

FOOL-PROOF it by giving yourself a reward as an incentive to reach your mini-goals. Let’s play devil’s advocate: If you were acting like an adult, you would’ve committed to your goal already and probably achieved it. There’s not enough incentive behind the goal so treat yourself like a child and give yourself rewards along the way!

Mistake: Keeping your goal hush-hush.

FOOL-PROOF it by telling close friends and family, and even by posting it on social media. The more people that know about your goal, the better.

Mistake: Giving Up Too Quickly if you don’t see results

FOOL-PROOF it by looking at other diet programs or lifestyle plans. It’s not YOU, it’s THEM! They may not be working for you. It doesn’t mean that you’re a failure.

TIPS

1. Make your goal smaller and more specific than you originally think.

2. Leave room for error when you’re following your plan to reach your goal.

3. Reward yourself once you complete mini-goals.

4. Tell everyone you can about your goal so you’re held more accountable.

5. Change up how you’re reaching your goal if you don’t see results.

