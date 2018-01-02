Recap of low temperatures/cold wind chills across the Chicago area this frigid Tuesday morning
Not a lot of difference between Monday morning Tuesday morning across the Chicago area with another round of widespread subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Temperatures at area airport locations ranged from a -6 at the Wheeling/Palwaukee airport to 20-below at Pontiac. Wind chills were generally in the -20 to -35-degree range – the coldest were well away from Chicago to the west and south/southwest with -36 at Rochelle and -35 at Kankakee and Pontiac.
Following is a list of airport lowest temperatures/coldest wind chills this Tuesday morning:
Pontiac…..-20/-35
Kankakee…..-18/-32
Rochelle…..-18/-36
Peru/Ottawa…..-18/-34
Morris…..-17/-31
Aurora/Sugar Grove…..-16/-32
Rockford…..-15/-31
Lewis/Romeoville…..-15/-29
Joliet…..-14/-26
DeKalb…..-13/-31
Lansing…..-13/-26
Midway…..-10/-29
O’Hare…..-9/-25
Waukegan…..-7/-20
Wheeling/Palwaukee…..-6/-19
Janesville,WI…..-11/18
Burlington, WI…..-10/-25
Kenosha, WI…..-6/-21
Rensselaer, IN…..-17/-32
Valparaiso, IN…..-13/-31
Gary, IN…..-8/-24