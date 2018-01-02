× Recap of low temperatures/cold wind chills across the Chicago area this frigid Tuesday morning

Not a lot of difference between Monday morning Tuesday morning across the Chicago area with another round of widespread subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Temperatures at area airport locations ranged from a -6 at the Wheeling/Palwaukee airport to 20-below at Pontiac. Wind chills were generally in the -20 to -35-degree range – the coldest were well away from Chicago to the west and south/southwest with -36 at Rochelle and -35 at Kankakee and Pontiac.

Following is a list of airport lowest temperatures/coldest wind chills this Tuesday morning:

Pontiac…..-20/-35

Kankakee…..-18/-32

Rochelle…..-18/-36

Peru/Ottawa…..-18/-34

Morris…..-17/-31

Aurora/Sugar Grove…..-16/-32

Rockford…..-15/-31

Lewis/Romeoville…..-15/-29

Joliet…..-14/-26

DeKalb…..-13/-31

Lansing…..-13/-26

Midway…..-10/-29

O’Hare…..-9/-25

Waukegan…..-7/-20

Wheeling/Palwaukee…..-6/-19

Janesville,WI…..-11/18

Burlington, WI…..-10/-25

Kenosha, WI…..-6/-21

Rensselaer, IN…..-17/-32

Valparaiso, IN…..-13/-31

Gary, IN…..-8/-24