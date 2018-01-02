Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson diagnosed with Torn ACL

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 29: Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) passes during the Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 29, 2017 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Jamie Gilliam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

EVANSTON – No matter the exciting nature of the game or the historic outcome, there was still a cloud over Northwestern football after their triumph in the Music City Bowl on Friday.

That was the health of starting quarterback Clayton Thorson, who was carted off with a right knee injury suffered when catching a pass on a trick play in the second quarter against Kentucky. Initially hopes were that the injury wouldn’t be serious in the long-term, but on Tuesday the worst case scenario came to pass.

Northwestern announced that Thorson tore the ACL in his right knee which will require surgery in two-to-three weeks. No timetable for a return was announced, but typical time frames for the injury would make it close for him to return for the start of the 2018 season.