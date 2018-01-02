× Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson diagnosed with Torn ACL

EVANSTON – No matter the exciting nature of the game or the historic outcome, there was still a cloud over Northwestern football after their triumph in the Music City Bowl on Friday.

That was the health of starting quarterback Clayton Thorson, who was carted off with a right knee injury suffered when catching a pass on a trick play in the second quarter against Kentucky. Initially hopes were that the injury wouldn’t be serious in the long-term, but on Tuesday the worst case scenario came to pass.

Northwestern announced that Thorson tore the ACL in his right knee which will require surgery in two-to-three weeks. No timetable for a return was announced, but typical time frames for the injury would make it close for him to return for the start of the 2018 season.