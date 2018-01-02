Midday Fix: The Beekman Boys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brent Ridge & Josh Kilmer-Purcell

Beekman 1802: A Seat at the Table: Recipes to Nourish Your Family, Friends, and Community

https://beekman1802.com/

Peaches (or oranges) and Wine

Life is short, so why not start with dessert first? This is an excellent cocktail-cum-dessert recipe for those luxuriously long summer nights. When your guests arrive, fill their glasses with cut peaches or oranges and red wine. Throughout the evening and the course of dinner, continue to pour the wine over the fruit. The fruit in each cup will absorb the red wine throughout the meal. When the meal is over and it’s time for dessert (or when the red wine runs out), pass around a bowl of whipped cream, mascarpone, or vanilla ice cream. A dollop to each glass and a spoon and you have a truly happy ending.

MAKES 6 SERVINGS

6 peaches OR oranges

2 cloves

2 tablespoons sugar

1 bottle red wine

Peel from 1 lemon

Mint sprigs for garnish

Wash and dry peaches or oranges. Slice them and place in a glass bowl with cloves, sugar, wine, and lemon peel. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Remove cloves and lemon peel and discard.

Divide fruit between six wine glasses and fill the glasses with the steeped wine. Garnish with mint.

When peaches aren’t in season, you can substitute peeled oranges.

Whipped topping recipe:

¼ c. creme fraiche

drizzle of honey

1-2 drops of vanilla extract(optional)

Whisk ingredients, add finely chopped fresh mint leaves and mix in.