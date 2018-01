× Mega Millions and Powerball now total $783 million

The start of a new year is as good of a time as any to become a millionaire.

That can happen Tuesday night with the first Mega Millions drawing of 2018. A jackpot worth an estimated $343 million is on the line.

That’s the game’s 8th highest payout ever.

Even more money is on the line for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

That jackpot is worth at least $440 million.