Louisiana man charged in ‘Nigerian prince’ internet scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La. -- If you've been waiting for a "Nigerian Prince" to fork over part of his fortune to you, there's been a snag.

Michael Neu doesn't look like your typical Nigerian prince. That's because he's a 67-year-old man from Louisiana.

Police say Neu was part of an email and phone scam that promised people money in exchange for their bank account information.

He's now charged with 269 counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

According to WGNO, police say Neu even helped shuttle fraudulently obtained money to his co-conspirators, some of whom actually do live in Nigeria.

"If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal told WGNO. "Never give out personal information over the phone, through e-mail, cash checks for other individuals, or wire large amounts of money to someone you don’t know. 99.9 percent of the time, it’s a scam."