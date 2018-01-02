× Last, first New Year wedding for Cook County Clerk David Orr

CHICAGO — For the last time, Cook County Clerk David Orr performed the first wedding of 2018 on Tuesday.

It’s been a tradition for Orr who announced last year that he would not seek re-election come Nov. 18.

On Tuesday Orr married his last couple, Rosie Fogle and Brian Wildeman from Woodlawn. They stood in line at 4 a.m. for the chance to be the first to get married in 2018.

For getting up early and being the first in line, the newlyweds who have been together for five years and have a 2-year-old daughter will get a gift package that includes concert tickets, theatre tickets, hotel stays downtown and many more prizes.

The couple thought being the first to be married this year would be a great way to begin their adventure together.

“It was a fun surprise and a fun way to announce it to our friends and family,” said Wildeman.

Orr performed his first marriage in 1991. He said the tradition started by accident when a friend of his came in and he got a judges permission to marry them right away. Orr said its a tradition he’ll miss when he leaves office.

“This is such a fun thing. Government has its share of problems but this is a fun thing,” said Orr.