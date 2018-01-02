Large fire at Grizzly Jack’s Grand Bear Resort in North Utica

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH UTICA, Ill. -- Firefighters are responding to a five-alarm fire in North Utica at Grizzly Jack's Grand Bear Resort.

The resort has been evacuated, according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. No injuries have been reported.

Utica fire officials say the fire is in the water park area. People walking by reported flames coming from the lodge.

The fire department is asking salt trucks to help because of all the ice at the scene.

The resort opened in 2005 and is Illinois' first indoor waterpark.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.