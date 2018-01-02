Judge refuses to order school to suspend transgender policy
CHICAGO — A federal judge in Chicago says he won’t force a suburban school district to suspend a policy that enables transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.
Alonso says in a 15-page opinion that anti-discrimination statutes do extend to students whose gender identity isn’t conventional. The ruling doesn’t technically mean the families have lost the civil case. But it strongly suggests the judge doesn’t believe it has merit.
A lead attorney for the parents didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday.