How did Chicago's 2017 snow totals compare with prior calendar years?

Tom Skilling

Dear Tom,

I didn’t have to shovel a great deal of snow in 2017. How did Chicago’s 2017 snow totals compare with prior calendar years?

— David Landsittel

Dear David,

Chicago’s calendar-year snowfall in 2017 was anemic, totaling just 13.8 inches, the city’s fourth-lowest since 1885. Typically, snowfall is logged from autumn to spring, but annual totals are easily computed. The city’s least snowy year was 1922, with 8.3 inches, closely followed by 1921, with 9.7 inches, and 2001, with 9.8 inches. Last year’s snow drought began in January with 0.6 of an inch and just a trace in February. March was the snowiest month of the year, with 7.8 inches, but nothing after St. Patrick’s Day until a trace on Oct. 28 and an additional 0.1 of an inch through November. December produced 5.3 inches of snow, most of it falling from Christmas Eve through Dec. 29.