From Bears to NFL Playoffs, Matt Verderame discusses on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - There are three types of teams in the first week of January in the NFL.

Some are getting ready for the postseason, while others just missed the playoffs and is plotting moves next season, while another group is looking for new on-field leadership after a bad year.

The Bears fall in that dreaded third category, which is where they've been for a while and are back again after firing John Fox on Monday. This is the third time they've done so since the end of the 2012 season, and now the newly extended Ryan Pace has to find the man to end the team's seven-year playoff drought.

