Firefighter does hilarious impression of Times Square ball drop

Firefighters in Alabama are giving the Times Square New Year’s celebration a run for its money.

The Anniston Fire Dept in Anniston, Alabama had a little fun on New Year’s Eve and posted the whole thing to Facebook.

Firefighter, identified in the caption as “Rookie Christopher Wilkerson” dramatically slid down the firehouse poll wrapped in white lights. Others in the background can be heard doing a countdown as “Auld Lang Syne” played in the background.

The video is posted with the line:

Happy New Year from Anniston Fire Department! Thanks To B-Shift Rookie Christopher Wilkerson for playing the “crystal ball”!

Happy New Year guys! Well done!