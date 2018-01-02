Exavier Pope covers everything from College Football to the NFL on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - To start off a New Year on Sports Feed, we welcome backed one of most versatile guests on Tuesday.

Sports legal analyst and host of the "Suit Up" podcast Exavier Pope appeared with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman to discuss a number of topics close to mind of sports fans this new year.

From the College Football Playoff and the possibility of expansion, to the Bears' head coaching search, to the application of the "Rooney Rule" in the NFL, Exavier discussed that over two segments with the guys on Tuesday night.

To watch Exavier's segments on the program on CLTV, click on the video above or below